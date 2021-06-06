Fedde (illness) is expected to take Stephen Strasburg's (neck) spot in the rotation when activated from the injured list in the coming days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 19. The right-hander made a rehab start with High-A Wilmington on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk across five innings (72 pitches). The Nationals have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the upcoming week, but Fedde figures to slot back into the rotation June 11 or 12 in Washington against the Giants.