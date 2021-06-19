Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 win over the Mets, giving up two hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed 61 of 100 pitches for strikes while extending his scoreless streak to 20 innings, but he wasn't rewarded with a win as the Nats didn't come up with the game's only run until the ninth inning. The quality start was Fedde's third of the year, and he'll carry a 3.33 ERA and 49:24 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing.