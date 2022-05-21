Fedde (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Fedde looked dominant for most of Friday's start, allowing just two hits and two walks through five shutout frames. He then served up a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the sixth to break the scoreless tie and eventually be handed a tough-luck loss. He's registered a 2.73 ERA over his last five starts, lowering his season number to 4.08. Fedde is projected to face the Dodgers at home next week.