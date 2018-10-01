Fedde (2-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one as the Nationals fell 12-0.

Fedde drew the start in place of Max Scherzer for Washington's season finale and was tagged with the defeat after the Rockies got to him for four earned and chased him from the contest after 64 pitches. Fedde posted a 5.54 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 50.1 innings in 2018.