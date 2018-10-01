Nationals' Erick Fedde: Falls to 2-4
Fedde (2-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one as the Nationals fell 12-0.
Fedde drew the start in place of Max Scherzer for Washington's season finale and was tagged with the defeat after the Rockies got to him for four earned and chased him from the contest after 64 pitches. Fedde posted a 5.54 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 50.1 innings in 2018.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting season finale•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles versus Mets•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans six, surrenders two vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Scoreless over 5.2 innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Delayed until Monday due to rainout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....