Fedde tossed five scoreless innings Friday for Triple-A Syracuse in a win over Louisville, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The 25-year-old has had a strong start to the season, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through his first 15 innings. The Nats remain high on the 2014 first-round pick as a potential rotation piece, and with A.J. Cole now off the 40-man roster and potentially headed out of the organization entirely after being designed for assignment, Fedde would be the next man up the next time the Nats need to call up a starting pitcher.