Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans seven for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday
Fedde tossed five scoreless innings Friday for Triple-A Syracuse in a win over Louisville, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
The 25-year-old has had a strong start to the season, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through his first 15 innings. The Nats remain high on the 2014 first-round pick as a potential rotation piece, and with A.J. Cole now off the 40-man roster and potentially headed out of the organization entirely after being designed for assignment, Fedde would be the next man up the next time the Nats need to call up a starting pitcher.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Likely ticketed for Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Solid performance Saturday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Showing new life on fastball•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Set for Grapefruit League debut Monday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Removed from disabled list•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...