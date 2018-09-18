Fedde allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings Monday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fedde cruised through the first four innings of his outing before giving up a two-run double to Starlin Castro in the fifth. Fedde ran into trouble with his pitch count, issuing a season-high four walks and tossing an alarming 93 pitches through 4.1 innings. Over nine starts this season, he owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 41 punchouts across 43 frames.