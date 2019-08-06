Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fires six shutout innings
Fedde (2-2) tossed six scoreless innings Monday, allowing six hits while striking out two batters and earning the win against San Francisco.
Fedde badly needed a strong outing after getting torched for nine runs his last time out. This time around he let just one runner into scoring position and that happened to come from a Jeff Samardzija double. His ERA still sits at 4.20 with an unimpressive 32:25 K:BB over 60 frames. If he gets another turn in the rotation, Fedde will face the red-hot Mets in New York on Sunday.
