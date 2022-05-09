Fedde struck out four in five scoreless innings, walking five and allowing two hits in a 5-4 loss Sunday against the Angels.

Fedde was effectively wild on Sunday, throwing only 53 of 97 pitches for strikes but holding the Angels scoreless. He has allowed two runs or less in five of his six starts and has allowed only one run over his last 12 innings. With a 3.90 ERA, he is putting up the best numbers of his career. However, there are reasons for concern, most notably a 1.43 WHIP and walking 4.5 batters per nine innings.