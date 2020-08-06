Fedde (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 3-1 to the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over three innings of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander was needed out of the 'pen once Max Scherzer (hamstring) left the game after the first inning, and while Fedde wasn't sharp -- he threw only 28 of 58 pitches for strikes -- he was able to limit the damage against him. His next turn in the rotation was originally scheduled for Sunday, but given his workload here he's almost certain to be bumped. Patrick Corbin will likely move up a day to take that start instead, but Fedde could slot back in for Monday's road game against the Mets on a normal four days rest.