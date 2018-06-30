Nationals' Erick Fedde: Gets first MLB win Friday
Fedde (1-3) picked up the win in Friday's 17-7 victory over the Phillies, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.
An offensive explosion by the Nats ensured that Fedde would get his first major-league win despite a rough performance from the 25-year-old. He'll take a 6.00 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Red Sox, but with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) now throwing off a mound, Fedde's time with the Nats could be nearing its end.
