Fedde (5-7) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Nationals were downed 2-1. He struck out one.

The right-hander took pitching to contact to an extreme, somehow managing only two swinging strikes among his 85 pitches, but Fedde was able to limit the damage and held Seattle off the board until the sixth inning. Unfortunately, Washington didn't get its only run until the ninth. Fedde's control remains his biggest issue, as he's issued multiple free passes in seven of his last eight starts and posted a 5.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB through 41 innings over that stretch.