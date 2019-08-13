Fedde (3-2) gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four through six innings to take the win against the Reds on Monday.

Fedde allowed a leadoff home run in the first inning and another run in the second, but threw four scoreless innings afterwards. Three of the last five outings for Fedde have been quality starts. Fedde has a 4.09 ERA through 16 appearances this season. Fedde will make his next start Monday against the Reds at Nationals Park.