Nationals' Erick Fedde: Goes five innings in win
Fedde (4-2) gave up four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two through five innings to take the win against the Brewers on Sunday.
Given an early 13-run lead, Fedde allowed plenty of baserunners, but he managed to work his way out of trouble to get through five innings with the huge lead intact. Fedde has wins in each of his last three starts. The 26-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and a 38:29 K:BB through 12 starts this season. Max Scherzer is currently scheduled to return this week, so there is a chance that Fedde could be bumped from the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...