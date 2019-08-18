Fedde (4-2) gave up four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two through five innings to take the win against the Brewers on Sunday.

Given an early 13-run lead, Fedde allowed plenty of baserunners, but he managed to work his way out of trouble to get through five innings with the huge lead intact. Fedde has wins in each of his last three starts. The 26-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and a 38:29 K:BB through 12 starts this season. Max Scherzer is currently scheduled to return this week, so there is a chance that Fedde could be bumped from the rotation.