Fedde (shoulder) covered four innings in his rehab start Monday for Double-A Harrisburg and gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

It was a strong showing from Fedde in his first game action since July 4, but since he only threw 57 pitches in the outing, he'll likely require at least one or two more turns in the minors before being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list in September. Fedde made all six of his appearances with the Nationals earlier this season as a starter and went 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA over 28 frames, but he'll likely be ticketed for relief duty upon rejoining the big club if Jeremy Hellickson (wrist) beats him back from the DL.