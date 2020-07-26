Fedde was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits over four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out three and issued one walk.

This was an impressive showing considering it was a last-minute assignment and he was facing the Yankees. Fedde was starting in place of Stephen Strasburg (hand). Strasburg said that he does not expect to be out "too long," but Fedde will likely eat the bulk of the innings on Strasburg's day in the meantime. If Strasburg can't go next week, Fedde would get the ball in a road matchup against the Blue Jays.