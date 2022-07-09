Fedde (5-6) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were routed 12-2 by Atlanta, surrendering eight runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over three-plus innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander allowed runs in every inning he pitched, eventually getting the hook after serving up three straight singles to begin the fourth. It's the first time all season Fedde has served up multiple homers, but his control issues were nothing new as he's issued multiple free passes in three straight starts and six of his last seven. He'll carry a 5.01 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 66:40 K:BB through 82.2 innings into his next outing.