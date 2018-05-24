Nationals' Erick Fedde: Headed down to minors
Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Fedde made a spot start Wednesday for Washington, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six. Following his decent outing, he'll head down to Triple-A. The Nationals are expected to make a corresponding move in the near future.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Officially called up for season debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will receive start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans seven for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Likely ticketed for Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.