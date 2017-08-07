Nationals' Erick Fedde: Heads back to minors
Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
With Gio Gonzalez (personal) back from the paternity list in time for his next scheduled start, Fedde is no longer needed in the Nationals' rotation. The rookie now owns an unsightly 10.61 ERA through two major-league starts this season, and his 5.57 ERA through 21 innings with Syracuse isn't very reassuring, either.
