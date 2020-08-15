Fedde (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 15-3 victory over the Orioles, giving up two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings of relief. He failed to strike out a batter.

Pressed into duty early after Stephen Strasburg (undisclosed) lasted only two-thirds of an inning, Fedde threw 69 pitches (39 strikes) to save the rest of the bullpen. If Strasburg's injury causes him to miss any turns, Fedde would be the most likely candidate to move into the rotation, potentially lining him up for a start Wednesday in Atlanta. The 27-year-old has a 2.55 ERA this season through 17.2 innings, but his 1.53 WHIP and 5:9 K:BB are much more worrisome from a fantasy standpoint.