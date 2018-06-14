Nationals' Erick Fedde: Hit hard in Wednesday's no-decision
Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw 55 of 87 pitches for strikes but caught too much of the plate at times, as both Greg Bird and Gleyber Torres took him deep. Fedde now has a 5.91 ERA but a promising 9:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings in two big-league starts this season, and with neither Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) nor Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) likely to be ready to come off the disabled list this week, the rookie will likely get another turn through the rotation, lining him up for a rematch against the Yankees back in Washington on Monday.
