Fedde (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as the Nationals were downed 5-3 by Atlanta. He struck out three.

All of Atlanta's runs scored on two homers, a Marcell Ozuna grand slam in the third inning and a William Contreras solo shot in the fourth. Fedde had only served up two home runs in five appearances coming into Wednesday, but the rough outing inflated his ERA to 5.27, although his 28:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings is solid. With Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) inching closer to a return, Fedde is running out of time to prove he deserves a spot in the rotation for the long haul.