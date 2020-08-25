Fedde is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Fedde had been in line to replace the injured Stephen Strasburg (hand) in the rotation Aug. 19 against Atlanta, but the game ended up being postponed due to ran. Rather than working Fedde back into the pitching schedule for this past weekend's series with the Marlins, the Nationals instead elected to summon Wil Crowe from the alternate site to make a spot start while serving as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader. With Washington now in need of a new starter as it plays its sixth game in five days, Fedde will finally take the hill for the first time since Aug. 14, when he tossed 5.1 shutout innings in long relief after Strasburg exited early that day.
