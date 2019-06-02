Fedde allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Reds. He struck out three but did not qualify for the victory.

Despite the consistent traffic on the bases, opposing pitcher Tanner Roark was the only Red to drive in a run Saturday. Fedde did well to limit the damage, but couldn't get through the fifth inning to qualify for his second straight win. The 26-year-old has a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 24.2 innings, and should take the mound next weekend at San Diego.