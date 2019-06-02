Nationals' Erick Fedde: Labors through four innings
Fedde allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Reds. He struck out three but did not qualify for the victory.
Despite the consistent traffic on the bases, opposing pitcher Tanner Roark was the only Red to drive in a run Saturday. Fedde did well to limit the damage, but couldn't get through the fifth inning to qualify for his second straight win. The 26-year-old has a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 24.2 innings, and should take the mound next weekend at San Diego.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Tosses five strong innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Limits runs in short outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Moving into rotation•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Shaky in relief of Sanchez•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Called up to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: No longer listed as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...