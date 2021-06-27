Fedde was placed on the injured list Sunday with an oblique strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Fedde last pitched Wednesday, allowing five runs in four innings during a no-decision against the Phillies. It's not clear when or how the right-hander injured his oblique, but he figures to be headed for a multi-week absence. Reliever Andres Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding roster move and the Nationals have yet to announce who will start in place of Fedde on Monday against the Mets.
