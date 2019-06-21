Nationals' Erick Fedde: Lasts only 3.2 innings
Fedde allowed two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out one across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.
Fedde wasn't hit particularly hard -- he didn't allow any extra-base hits -- but walked at least one batter in each of the first three innings. He managed to throw just 43 of his 84 pitches for strikes and began only 11 of the 20 batters he faced with a strike. That resulted in the short outing, the second time he's failed to work five innings in his last six starts. Fedde has a 3.79 ERA, but an unimpressive 22:19 K:BB through 40.1 innings.
