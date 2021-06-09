Fedde (illness) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Friday versus the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is on the cusp of rejoining the rotation after spending the past three weeks on the COVID IL after testing positive for the virus. The Nationals haven't officially confirmed Fedde as Friday's starter, but the right-hander lines up to pitch with the rest of the rotation plans announced for the weekend.