Fedde is listed as the expected starter for Monday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde last started Tuesday and always lined up to pitch Monday in San Francisco, but it wasn't known if he would remain in the rotation with Mac Scherzer (back) eligible to come off the injured list. Scherzer looks as though he'll require more rehab time, providing Fedde with another start. The 26-year-old has a 4.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 30:25 K:BB over 54 innings this season.