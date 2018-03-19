Nationals' Erick Fedde: Likely ticketed for Triple-A
Fedde is expected to open the season in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Fedde remains in contention for the final spot in the Washington rotation and has generally looked solid in the Grapefruit League with a 2.84 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12.2 innings, but the fact that he still has minor-league options remaining works to his detriment. On the other hand, A.J. Cole, Fedde's top competitor for the No. 5 starter's role, has no options remaining, a reality that general manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged would likely lock Cole into an Opening Day roster spot as a member of the rotation or a long reliever, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. Jeremy Hellickson isn't on track to be ready for the start of the season after first signing a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Friday, but could ultimately vie for the No. 5 gig once he builds up his arm, creating another obstacle for Fedde to stick with the big club.
