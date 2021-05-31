Fedde (illness) will "probably" require a rehab start before he returns from the COVID-19 injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde has rejoined the Nationals in Atlanta, and previous reports indicated that he could be in line to start Wednesday's game. The right-hander threw 65 pitches in a four-inning simulated game Saturday, but manager Dave Martinez said Monday that he'd like Fedde to be more stretched out than that when he returns to the major-league roster. If Fedde doesn't start Wednesday's matchup, it's not yet clear who will take the mound for the Nationals.