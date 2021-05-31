The Nationals are expected to activate Fedde (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list to start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde likely won't have a full-time spot in the rotation available now that he's poised to return from the IL, but the Nationals will need an additional starter this week coming off a doubleheader against the Brewers on Saturday. Fedde -- who tossed a 65-pitch, four-inning simulated game Saturday -- looks like the top candidate to fill the void. Since he would be pitching on three days' rest than the standard four, Fedde's workload could be more restricted than normal if he does in fact take the hill Wednesday.