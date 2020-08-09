Fedde will likely remain in the bullpen during the upcoming week with Max Scherzer (hamstring) expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde earned a spot in the Opening Day rotation while Stephen Strasburg (hand) missed his first two turns, but he was deployed in long relief Aug. 5 against the Mets after Scherzer lasted just one inning before exiting with an injury. Since Strasburg was cleared to make his 2020 debut Sunday and Scherzer's hamstring has been responding well to workouts over the past couple of days, the Nationals are optimistic they'll have their ideal rotation intact for the first time all season.