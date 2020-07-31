Fedde allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out none across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Fedde wasn't particularly sharp, allowing multiple baserunners in three of the four innings he pitched. However, he did keep the Nationals competitive in the game, and he exited the game with a 4-2 lead. While Fedde now has a 3.68 ERA across 7.1 total innings this season, his 3:3 K:BB ratio is much less inspiring. Fedde may not make another start for a quite a while, given that the team will not be in action this weekend and that Stephen Strasburg (hand) continues to work his way back into the rotation.