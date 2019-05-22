Fedde allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out one across five innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Fedde wasn't particularly impressive from a deception standpoint, generating only nine called strikes and four swinging strikes. On the other hand, he limited the Mets to just one extra-base hit and allowed only one free pass. The 26-year-old has appeared largely as a long-reliever this season and posted a 1.02 WHIP and 2.87 ERA across 15.2 innings despite striking out just eight. However, Fedde likely continue in a starter role so long as Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) is out, with his next outing currently scheduled for Sunday against Miami.