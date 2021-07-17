Fedde (4-7) took the loss Friday versus San Diego. He allowed six runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Fedde ran into trouble when five of the first seven batters he faced reached base in the first inning (three singles, one walk, one fielder's choice). In the second, his control disappeared with three walks, and relieved Andres Machado allowed all three inherited runners to score in what ended up being a historic effort from San Diego's offense. Fedde now has a 5.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 60:33 K:BB across 66 innings in 14 starts. His spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy when Stephen Strasburg (neck) or Joe Ross (elbow) can return from the injured list. For now, Fedde projects for a home start versus Miami next week.