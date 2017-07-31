Nationals' Erick Fedde: Logs just four innings in debut
Fedde (0-1) allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado.
This was a tough spot for Fedde, as he had made just four starts at Triple-A Syracuse and sported a 5.57 ERA through 10 appearances there this season. He'll probably return to the minors in short order, and until he shows better form, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Officially recalled for first MLB start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Call-up expected for Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Torched in first Triple-A start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...