Fedde (0-1) allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado.

This was a tough spot for Fedde, as he had made just four starts at Triple-A Syracuse and sported a 5.57 ERA through 10 appearances there this season. He'll probably return to the minors in short order, and until he shows better form, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.