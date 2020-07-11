Fedde pitched in a simulated game Friday and drew praise from manager Dave Martinez, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander "threw the ball really well" according to Martinez, although it's not clear how much work Fedde got in. The 27-year-old got a delayed start to summer camp due to a case of pink eye, which is at least better than a positive COVID-19 test, and he appears to be fully recovered now. Fedde is competing with Austin Voth for the No. 5 starter spot to begin the season, but both pitchers should have significant roles on the staff during the shortened season regardless of who wins the battle.
