The Nationals optioned Fedde to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Due to a doubleheader last week, the Nationals required a temporary sixth starter in Austin Voth, who took advantage of the opportunity Sunday by delivering six strong innings and striking out seven in a no-decision. The performance was good enough for Voth to earn another turn at the expense of Fedde, who supplied a serviceable 3.94 ERA but an ugly 1.52 WHIP and 15:15 K:BB in 29.2 innings in his six starts since joining the rotation in late May. Fedde is expected to continue working as a full-time rotation member for Fresno and should rank as one of the Nats' top options for a callup if a spot starter or long reliever is needed at any point later in the season.

