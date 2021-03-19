Fedde threw 67 pitches over four innings in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander faced off against Joe Ross, his main competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. but Fedde wasn't quite as efficient with his workload. Both pitchers could begin the year in the rotation if either Stephen Strasburg (calf) or Jon Lester (neck) isn't ready for Opening Day, but if only one spot is available, it appears to be Ross' job to lose at this point in the spring. Through seven Grapefruit League innings, Fedde has a 6.43 ERA and 7:4 K:BB.