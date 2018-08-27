Nationals' Erick Fedde: Makes second rehab start
Fedde (shoulder) struck out six over 4.2 innings in his second rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks.
Fedde threw 42 of his 73 pitches for strikes in the outing and looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 60-day disabled list. Since the Nationals won't have a rotation spot waiting for Fedde with Jefry Rodriguez faring well lately as the club's No. 5 starter, the 25-year-old right-hander could be ticketed for long-relief duty once he's formally activated, likely in early September.
