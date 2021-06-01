Manager Davey Martinez said Tuesday that Fedde (illness) will not start Wednesday against Atlanta and instead will make another rehab start for Single-A Wilmington on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

There were some rumblings of Fedde possibly being activated to take the ball Wednesday against Atlanta, but the club felt that the right-hander would not be sufficiently stretched out to do so. Instead, Fedde will continue to build up his arm strength in the minors before joining the club for the upcoming weekend series in Philadelphia.