Fedde (3-4) took the loss Monday as the Nationals were trounced 13-5 by the Mets, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over only 1.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander needed 52 pitches (35 strikes) to record four outs, and Fedde got the hook after giving up three straight hits in the second inning including a Starling Marte homer. The brutal outing tacked more than a full run onto Fedde's ERA, which now stands at 4.60 to go along with a 1.53 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB through 47 innings.