The Nationals optioned Fedde to Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde's stay with Washington lasted just one day, but he made an impact in relief in Sunday's win over the Padres, tossing four scoreless innings and posting three strikeouts in relief. The Nationals still view Fedde as a starter in the long run, so he'll head back to Harrisburg to continue his development as a member of the affiliate's rotation.

