Fedde is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Braves in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde was a logical choice to enter the rotation for Stephen Strasburg (hand) after working in long relief of the latter in Friday's 15-3 win over the Orioles. With Strasburg departing midway through the bottom of the first, Fedde came out of the bullpen to deliver 5.1 scoreless frames. Considering he tossed 69 pitches in that outing, Fedde should be able to handle something close to a normal starter's workload Wednesday.