Fedde will move into the rotation while Anibal Sanchez is out with a hamstring injury, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

With Sanchez on the injured list, Fedde will get the opportunity to make at least one start. It's not clear how much time Sanchez is expected to miss, so Fedde could wind up making just one start or several. Fedde's 3.38 ERA in 10.2 innings is far better than Sanchez's 5.10 mark, but the sample size is quite small.