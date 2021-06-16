Fedde is scheduled to make a second turn through the rotation in Friday's series opener versus the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With Max Scherzer (groin) recently joining Stephen Strasburg (neck) on the 10-day injured list, Fedde looks like he'll benefit from an extended run in the Washington rotation until both starters are healthy. After returning from the COVID-19 injured list last weekend, Fedde covered five scoreless innings (82 pitches) and struck out seven June 12 versus the Giants in what was his first outing with the big club since May 16.