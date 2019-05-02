Nationals' Erick Fedde: No longer listed as starter
Fedde is no longer listed as the probable starter for Double-A Harrisburg's game Friday against Trenton, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
While nothing is confirmed at this point, all signs point to Fedde transitioning to a relief role. The right-hander may still be viewed as a starter in the long term, but after his dominant performance out of the big-league bullpen over the weekend -- he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three across four scoreless innings against the Padres on Sunday -- the Nationals want to utilize him in a relief role for the time being. Through four starts with Harrisburg this season, Fedde owns a 2.66 ERA, 9.30 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 23.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...