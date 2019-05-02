Fedde is no longer listed as the probable starter for Double-A Harrisburg's game Friday against Trenton, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, all signs point to Fedde transitioning to a relief role. The right-hander may still be viewed as a starter in the long term, but after his dominant performance out of the big-league bullpen over the weekend -- he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three across four scoreless innings against the Padres on Sunday -- the Nationals want to utilize him in a relief role for the time being. Through four starts with Harrisburg this season, Fedde owns a 2.66 ERA, 9.30 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 23.2 innings.