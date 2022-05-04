Fedde (2-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 10-2 victory over the Rockies. He struck out three.
The right-hander was able to keep Colorado's bats in check even at Coors Field, as Fedde gave up only one extra-base hit during his longest outing of the season so far -- a seventh-inning double by Sam Hilliard. The quality start was Fedde's first of 2022, and he'll carry a 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 25 innings into his next appearance.
