Fedde (2-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 10-2 victory over the Rockies. He struck out three.

The right-hander was able to keep Colorado's bats in check even at Coors Field, as Fedde gave up only one extra-base hit during his longest outing of the season so far -- a seventh-inning double by Sam Hilliard. The quality start was Fedde's first of 2022, and he'll carry a 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 25 innings into his next appearance.