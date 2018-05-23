Nationals' Erick Fedde: Officially called up for season debut
Fedde was called up to the Nationals on Wednesday and will start as scheduled against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Fedde had a poor showing in his first taste of big-league action last season, recording a 9.39 ERA and allowing five homers in three starts. He'll get a relatively easy assignment Wednesday, facing a Padres offense that ranks 26th by wRC+. In a corresponding move, Carlos Torres was designated for assignment.
