Fedde was called up to the Nationals on Wednesday and will start as scheduled against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde had a poor showing in his first taste of big-league action last season, recording a 9.39 ERA and allowing five homers in three starts. He'll get a relatively easy assignment Wednesday, facing a Padres offense that ranks 26th by wRC+. In a corresponding move, Carlos Torres was designated for assignment.