Fedde was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in advance of his scheduled start for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde will temporarily enter the Nationals' rotation in place of Stephen Strasburg, who was forced to the 10-day disabled list earlier this week with an elbow injury. Strasburg was able to complete a bullpen session Saturday without any setbacks, so Fedde may only be in store for a one-start assignment in his first taste of the big leagues. The 24-year-old has submitted a 5.57 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 21 innings in his four starts at Triple-A since being promoted from Double-A Harrisburg in mid-June.