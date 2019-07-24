Nationals' Erick Fedde: Optioned after Game 1 start
Fedde did not factor into the decision after pitching four innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two and walking two. He was optioned immediately following the game, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Fedde didn't go deep in the game but kept his team in a contest which they would eventually win. The outing brought his season ERA down to 3.40 in 50.1 innings, but his 12.6 percent strikeout rate casts some doubt on the sustainability of that number and limits his fantasy upside. Raudy Read was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: To start Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start postponed by rain•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Receives another turn•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Quality start wasted•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Summoned ahead of start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Named Wednesday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start