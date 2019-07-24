Fedde did not factor into the decision after pitching four innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two and walking two. He was optioned immediately following the game, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fedde didn't go deep in the game but kept his team in a contest which they would eventually win. The outing brought his season ERA down to 3.40 in 50.1 innings, but his 12.6 percent strikeout rate casts some doubt on the sustainability of that number and limits his fantasy upside. Raudy Read was recalled in a corresponding move.